Three sentenced for $5M tax fraud scheme

Three people were sentenced by a judge for their role in a tax fraud scheme that totaled more than $5 million over the course of four years.

According to officials, Kim A. Earlycutt, Shannon A. King and Marcia Farmer obtained identity documents of foreign nationals and forged foreign identity documents in connection with their work at T&K Tax Services and More, which Earlycutt partially owned.

Using these identity documents, the defendants submitted IRS W-7 forms to get individual taxpayer identification numbers (ITINs). The defendants then created false and fraudulent tax claim forms, specifically Forms 1040, or individual income tax returns, using these ITINs. Included with these Forms 1040 were falsified W-2 forms, which had fraudulent employer information, income, withholding amounts, and deduction amounts.

“The defendants went to great lengths to steal tax money from the IRS, with the twist in this case that they used stolen identities of foreign nationals to seek phony refunds,” said U. S. Attorney John Horn. “It all comes back to basic theft to enrich themselves at the expense of the taxpayers.”

Earlycutt, 54, was sentenced to nine years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $5,222,634. Earlycutt was convicted on these charges on June 15, 2017, after she pleaded guilty.

King, 37, was sentenced to four years, six months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $2,596,169. King was convicted on these charges on June 15, 2017, after he pleaded guilty.

Farmer, 51, was sentenced to one year, six months in prison to be followed by nine months of home confinement, and three years of supervised release. She was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $3,370,811. Farmer was convicted on these charges on October 28, 2016, after she pleaded guilty.

