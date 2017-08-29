Police: Man breaks car window, steals bag full of money

Surveillance video at a Raceway gas station caught a man stealing a bag from another vehicle after he broke out the car window.

Henry County Police say the bag contained a large sum of cash.

The suspect driving the van, who wore a Levi t-shirt, was caught on video at several banking institutions following the victim.

If you recognize the white van or the suspects in the video, contact the Henry County Police Department at 770-288-8200 or 770-957-9121.

