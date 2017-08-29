Copy-Dogs rescued after being found in boat during Hurricane Harvey

(MEREDITH) – It's a hearbreaking photo shared across social media. Two dogs left all alone in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. But this story has a happy ending. The two dogs were finally rescued.

UPDATE: Frankie & Bear are safe. The two dogs we saw sitting in a boat in a flooded neighborhood have been rescued… https://t.co/HOX03V5Typ pic.twitter.com/oo3IDt81R2 — ed lavandera (@edlavaCNN) August 29, 2017

A reporter covering Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas shared a heartbreaking photo on social media, which shows two dogs in a boat surrounded by floodwater.

On Sunday, CNN reporter and national correspondent Ed Lavandera posted the image to Instagram with the caption: "Two dogs left behind in a boat. Sadly a family had to evacuate their flooded neighborhood in Dickinson, #Texas without their dogs. Hope they're ok. #houston"

He followed up with saying he believes the family probably made a tough decision and would hopefully return to get their pets.

“I should add, I think the people have every intention of coming back to get the dogs,” he wrote. “Food was left behind and I suspect it had to be a tough choice and that they will come back for them as soon as they can.”

Lavandera provided another update for his followers on Monday.

To all who’ve expressed concern, I’m trying to get back to this neighborhood to get an update,” he wrote.

“To say it’s been a stressful situation is an understatement and thousands are helping out where they can. Although I can’t say with certainty, I do feel confident the precious dogs were rescued.”

While covering the storm in Houston, Lavandera also met up with a man using his boat to rescue flood victims.

Federal officials have predicted the deadly storm will drive 30,000 people into shelters and spur 450,000 people to seek some sort of disaster assistance.

