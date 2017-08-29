Judge sentences man accused of robbing multiple CVS pharmacies

A man who pleaded guilty to several robberies at CVS pharmacies has learned his fate.

Kelvonne Charleston, 38, was sentenced by a judge to 15 years, eight months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $36,413.15.

Officials say multiple CVS pharmacies and other commercial businesses in metro Atlanta were robbed by a man using the same method of operation. The man wore a mask or bandana and used what appeared to be a firearm to rob the stores. FBI and police identified the suspect as Charleston, and found he was repeatedly showing up in the area of the robberies.

On May 4, 2015, the FBI and police moved in to arrest Charleston as he attempted to enter and rob a CVS pharmacy in Cumming. When the agents identified themselves, Charleston turned toward the agents with what they believed was a real firearm. He then ran from them, got in his vehicle, and drove toward two FBI agents with the pistol in his hand. To stop him, the agents fired in self-defense at Charleston and wounded him. However, Charleston still managed to drive past these agents and only came to a stop after he struck two separate FBI vehicles and wrecked his own car.

