Judge sentences man accused of robbing multiple CVS pharmacies

Kelvonne Charleston, 38, was sentenced by a judge to 15 years, eight months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.More >
Surveillance video at a Raceway gas station caught a man stealing a bag from another vehicle after he broke out the car window.More >
Three people were sentenced by a judge for their role in a tax fraud scheme that totaled more than $5 million over the course of four years.More >
A Polk County man has been charged with animal cruelty after police found as many as 70 dogs tied up in the woods with limited access to food and water.More >
The Dallas Police Dept. is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vista Lake subdivision on Monday night.More >
Kelvonne Charleston, 38, was sentenced by a judge to 15 years, eight months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.More >
Three people were sentenced by a judge for their role in a tax fraud scheme that totaled more than $5 million over the course of four years.More >
Atlanta Habitat Homeowners can now learn bike safety and skills training thanks to a new partnership with the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition and Atlanta Habitat for Humanity.More >
A man was shot inside a northwest Atlanta restaurant late Monday. The shooting occurred at JCT Kitchen, located in the 1100 block of Howell Mill Road NW.More >
The list of artists and schedule for the 2017 Music Midtown festival, taking place at Piedmont Park on September 16 and 17, has been released.More >
One of Atlanta's up and coming media moguls passed away after an accidental drowning on Sunday.More >
CBS46 talked with a Georgia man wanted for beating a counter-protester during the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >
A Massachusetts girl was kidnapped, strangled, and thrown off a bridge but still managed to survive the attack, police say.More >
The Dallas Police Dept. is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vista Lake subdivision on Monday night.More >
A man was shot inside a northwest Atlanta restaurant late Monday. The shooting occurred at JCT Kitchen, located in the 1100 block of Howell Mill Road NW.More >
