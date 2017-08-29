School officials: Mice seen inside Rockdale County High School

Rodents are on the loose at a high school in Rockdale County.

The Rockdale County School District admits rats were caught just outside the school and mice have been seen inside the school.

"My teacher told me the school is going to be on the news for rats and mold," said one student. "I was like 'rats and mold' and she was like 'yes there are rats in the school.'"

The uninvited visitors have been spotted at the campus since early summer. School officials say a new trail recently cleared by the county just down the street from the high school may have disrupted the mice and caused the rodents to creep up to the campus.

School officials released the following statement to the CBS46 newsroom:

There has been an increase in the signs and sightings of mice. The district did bring in additional custodial staff and pest control experts to set traps to take all possible measure to keep our campus free of all pests.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.