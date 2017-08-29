Should you purchase flood insurance?

In Atlanta, lawyers and specifically trained observers have been monitoring demonstrations for years to keep everyone safe and their civil rights intact.More >
A man was shot inside a northwest Atlanta restaurant late Monday. The shooting occurred at JCT Kitchen, located in the 1100 block of Howell Mill Road NW.More >
The people who lost everything to Hurricane Harvey may have to come out of pocket for it all.More >
Kelvonne Charleston, 38, was sentenced by a judge to 15 years, eight months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.More >
Three people were sentenced by a judge for their role in a tax fraud scheme that totaled more than $5 million over the course of four years.More >
The Dallas Police Dept. is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vista Lake subdivision on Monday night.More >
One of Atlanta's up and coming media moguls passed away after an accidental drowning on Sunday.More >
A Massachusetts girl was kidnapped, strangled, and thrown off a bridge but still managed to survive the attack, police say.More >
CBS46 talked with a Georgia man wanted for beating a counter-protester during the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >
A man was shot inside a northwest Atlanta restaurant late Monday. The shooting occurred at JCT Kitchen, located in the 1100 block of Howell Mill Road NW.More >
