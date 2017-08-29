Should you purchase flood insurance?

The people who lost everything to Hurricane Harvey may have to come out of pocket for it all.

One estimate shows just one out of five people affected by Harvey have flood insurance to pay for the damage.

"I should probably check my insurance for sure to see if I have flood insurance," said one Georgia resident.

Home insurance covers wind damage, but not flooding. Eighty percent of homeowners in Harvey's path do not have flood insurance.

"You've got thousands of dollars in damages and no help covering them so then you're just a fish out of water," said insurance agent Shannon Price.

CBS46 learned 20 percent of the flooding actually happens in low risk flooding areas. The last time there was a major flood in metro Atlanta was eight years ago in Austell.

"After 2009 most people said I don't need it anymore because that was the last one I will see in my lifetime so it can kind of go both ways," said Price.

Price says flooding can happen anywhere and not just on the coast or by a body of water.

