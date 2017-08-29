Harvey is second-wettest tropical cyclone in U.S. history

Harvey is now the second-wettest tropical cyclone in U.S. history with at least 51.88 inches of rain in the Houston area.

The only other tropical cyclone to produce more rain in the U.S. was Hiki, which impacted Hawaii, meaning Harvey is the wettest overall topical cyclone in the contiguous U.S.

The rainfall totals for Harvey are subject to change since it's still raining.

Wettest tropical cyclones in the U.S.

Hiki (Hawaii) - 52" Harvey (TX) - 51.88" Amelia (TX) - 48" Easy (FL) - 45.2" Claudette (TX) - 45"

