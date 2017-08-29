Violence monitors help keep people safe and keep civil rights intact

The violence in Charlottesville has the potential to erupt anywhere there's a protest with opposing sides.

But in Atlanta, lawyers and specifically trained observers have been monitoring demonstrations for years to keep everyone safe and their civil rights intact.

Atlanta civil rights attorney Mawuli Davis has been a legal observer in many potentially volatile protests.

"What we found is that at times people try to infiltrate marches. People try to come and force their way into marches, force their agenda, force their messaging. Marshals monitors, they're able to deter that," said Davis.

Gerald Griggs has also monitored many marches and rallies. As an attorney he believes justice isn't reserved for the courtroom.

"The point is to make sure the protest is safe. The participants are safe and that we keep a close eye or control over everything that's going on in the protest so we have legal observers that are always there from the ACLU of the National Lawyer's Guild," said Griggs.

The attorneys say that by knowing the law, they can help the protestors define and control their own conduct without the police or anyone else doing it for them.

