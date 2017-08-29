CBS46 Exclusive: British Ambassador talks Atlanta-UK partnership, FinTech industry

On his first trip to Atlanta as British Ambassador, Sir Kim Darroch spoke on the vibrant partnership between Atlanta and the United Kingdom, and the continued growth of business between the two.

At the heart of that partnership, the financial tech industry, or FinTech, with many London-based companies opening operations in Atlanta.

“It's a great place for doing business,” said Darroch, adding that roughly 300 British companies are now operating in Metro Atlanta. “We like your ethos of business-friendly government.”

Next on the horizon is the rotating schedule of the newly-created P20 conference, pulling together the greatest FinTech minds in the world for a summit in London this fall.

“It's a big deal for us, it's being held at Lancaster House, which is one of the great conference centers in London,” said Darroch.

Next year, the conference comes to Atlanta, already scheduled at the Atlanta History Center.

According to the American Transaction Processors Coalition, roughly 100 FinTech companies have offices in Atlanta, employing about 50,000 workers. 70 percent of the world’s digital financial transactions filter through Atlanta, earning the city the name of Transaction Alley.

