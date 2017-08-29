Houston receives year's worth of rain in 5 days

Harvey has produced at least 51.88 inches of rain in the Houston area since Friday, making the tropical cyclone the second-wettest on record in the U.S.

To put that number in prospective, Houston typically sees 49.77 inches of rain each year, which means the area has picked up a year's worth of rain in a span of five days.

There are several was you can help those affected by Hurricane Harvey: visit redcross.org, call 1-800-HELP-NOW (1-800-435-7669) or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

