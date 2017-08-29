Man carjacked while leaving parking garage in Atlanta

Police say a man was carjacked while driving out of a parking garage near the Lindbergh MARTA station in northeast Atlanta.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Main Street NE.

Atlanta police spokesperson John Chafee told CBS46 the man was driving out of the parking garage when two men approached him.

One of the men produced a handgun and told the victim to get out of the vehicle, which the victim did, according to Chafee.

The suspects left in the vehicle, but crashed into a nearby wall and fled on foot, according to authorities.

Chafee says one of the men was captured, while the other remains at large.

The identify of the man caught wasn't immediately released by authorities. A description of the man at large was also not provided.

