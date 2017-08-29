Police search for man who tried to pick up child from elementary school

The Dallas Police Dept. is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vista Lake subdivision on Monday night.More >
The Dallas Police Dept. is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vista Lake subdivision on Monday night.More >
One of Atlanta's up and coming media moguls passed away after an accidental drowning on Sunday.More >
One of Atlanta's up and coming media moguls passed away after an accidental drowning on Sunday.More >
A Massachusetts girl was kidnapped, strangled, and thrown off a bridge but still managed to survive the attack, police say.More >
A Massachusetts girl was kidnapped, strangled, and thrown off a bridge but still managed to survive the attack, police say.More >
CBS46 talked with a Georgia man wanted for beating a counter-protester during the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >
CBS46 talked with a Georgia man wanted for beating a counter-protester during the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >
A man was shot inside a northwest Atlanta restaurant late Monday. The shooting occurred at JCT Kitchen, located in the 1100 block of Howell Mill Road NW.More >
A man was shot inside a northwest Atlanta restaurant late Monday. The shooting occurred at JCT Kitchen, located in the 1100 block of Howell Mill Road NW.More >