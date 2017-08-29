Police search for man who tried to pick up child from elementary school

Police say they're looking for a man who tried to pick up a child from an elementary school.

The man is seen on surveillance video walking into Model Elementary School in Floyd County.

The Floyd County Police Department says they're trying to identify the man, but didn't provide any additional information on the incident.

If you think you know the individual seen in the surveillance video, you asked to call the Floyd County Police Department at (706) 235-7766.

