17-year-old critical after shooting in Atlanta

Police say a 17-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Atlanta late Tuesday.

The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Hardee Street, according to Atlanta police spokesman John Chafee.

Chafee told CBS46 the unidentified man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, and that the investigation continues.

