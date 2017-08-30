Cobb County PD implement changes following officer-involved shooting

The Cobb County Police Department released a statement Tuesday saying they have implemented changes regarding their force and firearms training following an officer-involved shooting from 2016.

A spokesperson with the department says on Nov. 6, 2016, a Cobb County police officer responded to a suspicious vehicle, and after verifying that he vehicle was involved in a carjacking, asked the occupants to get out of the vehicle.

Police say the officer gave chase after the driver fled on foot.

After warning the driver to stop or be shot, the officer opened fire as the chase continued, hitting the driver in the upper thigh, according to authorities.

Police say the driver was placed under arrest and given first aid, prior to medical assistance arriving.

Charges were not filed against the officer after the case was turned over to the district attorney's office and presented to a Grand Jury. However, the department says they used the body-cam video as a tool to implement changes regarding use of force and firearms.

“The changes in training were made to address some of the issues associated with this incident, which will assist officers in the future to make better decisions when faced with similar situations,” says Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register.

“Since January, I have participated in a ride-a-longs with the men and women of the Cobb County Police Department. Though this incident is unfortunate, it is not indicative of the level of training I have observed of our police officers," says Commission Chairman Mike Boyce. "It is my understanding that the employee involved in this incident is no longer employed with the department.”

