Cobb County PD implement changes following officer-involved shooting

The Cobb County Police Department released a statement Tuesday saying they have implemented changes regarding their force and firearms training following an officer-involved shooting from 2016.More >
The Cobb County Police Department released a statement Tuesday saying they have implemented changes regarding their force and firearms training following an officer-involved shooting from 2016.More >
Marietta Police asking for the community's help in locating a man who may have witnessed the fatal shooting of a 17 year-old.More >
Marietta Police asking for the community's help in locating a man who may have witnessed the fatal shooting of a 17 year-old.More >
A 2-year-old was ejected from a Nissan Pathfinder after the vehicle was hit by a Cobb County patrol car.More >
A 2-year-old was ejected from a Nissan Pathfinder after the vehicle was hit by a Cobb County patrol car.More >
Authorities say three people are dead after a single-engine charter plane crashed in a wooded area in Georgia.More >
Authorities say three people are dead after a single-engine charter plane crashed in a wooded area in Georgia.More >
A teacher and coach at Lassiter High School in Cobb County is making the rounds on social media after he proposed to his girlfriend during a school pep rally.More >
A teacher and coach at Lassiter High School in Cobb County is making the rounds on social media after he proposed to his girlfriend during a school pep rally.More >
The Dallas Police Dept. is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vista Lake subdivision on Monday night.More >
The Dallas Police Dept. is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vista Lake subdivision on Monday night.More >
One of Atlanta's up and coming media moguls passed away after an accidental drowning on Sunday.More >
One of Atlanta's up and coming media moguls passed away after an accidental drowning on Sunday.More >
A Massachusetts girl was kidnapped, strangled, and thrown off a bridge but still managed to survive the attack, police say.More >
A Massachusetts girl was kidnapped, strangled, and thrown off a bridge but still managed to survive the attack, police say.More >
CBS46 talked with a Georgia man wanted for beating a counter-protester during the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >
CBS46 talked with a Georgia man wanted for beating a counter-protester during the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >
A man was shot inside a northwest Atlanta restaurant late Monday. The shooting occurred at JCT Kitchen, located in the 1100 block of Howell Mill Road NW.More >
A man was shot inside a northwest Atlanta restaurant late Monday. The shooting occurred at JCT Kitchen, located in the 1100 block of Howell Mill Road NW.More >