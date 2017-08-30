How will Harvey impact Atlanta?

As Harvey starts moving northeast through the southeastern U.S., moisture from the tropical cyclone will enhance our rain chances in Atlanta.

You'll likely see scattered showers in metro Atlanta Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. While it won't be a wash out, or nearly as bad as what Houston has seen, off-and-on rain is expected to end the week.

Storms?

Initially, we're just expecting rain in Atlanta, with little or no storms, as the clouds and relatively cooler temperatures will help to keep the atmosphere stable enough to prevent storms that typically thrive in heat.

However, by Friday, Harvey may be close enough to north Georgia to produce isolated severe weather. We'll be watching the track of Harvey and provide updates on any risk of severe storms as the system gets closer.

Rainfall

The latest models are suggesting at least 2 inches of rain possible in north Georgia through the end of the week, with isolated higher amounts possible. While that's plenty of rain, it's not nearly the 50 inches reported in the Houston area.

The National Weather Service says they don't anticipate a flash flood watch for north Georgia. But remember to check back with CBS46 and CBS46.com for any changes to your forecast.

There are several was you can help those affected by Harvey: visit redcross.org, call 1-800-HELP-NOW (1-800-435-7669) or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

