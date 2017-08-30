Police on scene of triple homicide in DeKalb County

Police are on the scene of a triple homicide in DeKalb County.More >
A DeKalb County police officer who struck a jogger in a crosswalk, then crashed into a house, has been charged with vehicular homicide. Court records uncovered by CBS46 show he was driving 76 mph on Chamblee Tucker Road, which has a speed limit of 40.
When it rains, it floods near the entrance of the Danforth subdivision at the intersection of Lavista Road and Richard Stokes Drive in DeKalb County. It's a problem neighbors have complained about for months.
An afternoon fire in DeKalb County Sunday has left church leaders uncertain about the future of their small church.
Dunwoody Police are looking for a person or persons of interest accused of stealing a wallet that a toddler was playing with.
Workers will try to remove a mysterious circular object with steel legs that has puzzle onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach.
The Dallas Police Dept. is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vista Lake subdivision on Monday night.
One of Atlanta's up and coming media moguls passed away after an accidental drowning on Sunday.
CBS46 talked with a Georgia man wanted for beating a counter-protester during the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Police say a 17-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Atlanta late Tuesday.
