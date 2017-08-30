Mattie's Call issued for missing Clayton County man

Police are asking for the community's help in location a missing man diagnosed with bi-polar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia and a Mattie's Call has been issued as a result.

Lewis Thomson, 35, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on August 28 at his group home on the 5900 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale.

He's described as a white male, standing around 5'10" tall and weighing about 225 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a gray and black t-shirt with black pants.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3659.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.