More dogs rescued from suspected dog fighting operation

Agencies are scrambling to find shelter for more dogs discovered in what Polk County Police Chief Kenneth Dodd calls one of the worst animal cruelty cases he's ever seen.

The Polk County Animal Control facility is overwhelmed as it tries to find space for the rescued dogs and surrounding counties are stepping up to help out. The problem is, those shelters are already maxed out as well, partly because of animals that were taken in after being rescued from the midst of what's now Tropical Storm Harvey in Texas.

70 dogs were recently rescued in the small community of Aragon, most of them seemed to be in good health. Police say the dogs were found tied to trees in a wooded area. CBS46 has learned that 35 more dogs were found on a property in nearby Cedartown.

On Monday, the police department posted a live video on Facebook as Chief Dodd walked through the woods showing the various dogs discovered on the property on Cashtown Road in the town of Aragon.

They've arrested 32 year-old Devecio Rowland in connection to the case and charged him with 70 counts of animal cruelty. They have also arrested Rowland's parents as possible accomplices. Chief Dodd thinks the dogs in Cedartown may have been used for actual dog fights, while the dogs found in Aragon were being exploited for other purposes.

"They appear to be dogs that maybe were being used for breeding dogs or God forbid, maybe they're bait dogs for a fighting ring," said Dodd. "We don't really know. We have interviewed the guy we arrested, and he hasn't really shed any light on that for us. We hope to just find these babies a home, somebody that wants to love them and take care of them."

Since the original Facebook post went viral, people from all over the southeast have been offering to help, some sending loads of dog food and others wanting to adopt them.

Because of what the dogs have been through, it could be weeks before any of the dogs are adoptable. The department has posted several Facebook live videos, offering updates on the dogs. Click here to access the Polk County Police Department's page.

