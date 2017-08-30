Ordinance would require 80 percent of neighbors to approve short term home rentals

Many people who live in the Greene County community of Greensboro are outraged about a proposal designed to control short-term rentals.

The ordinance would require people who want to rent their homes to get written approval from at least 80 percent of their neighbors. Over 300 people turned out for a hearing on the ordinance and several voiced their displeasure.

Kim Rudolph, who operates a cleaning business in the county, said the change would be devastating to her company.

"A hundred thousand dollars of our business income last year was from VRBO cleanings," said Rudolph. "That means I have to let go of half of that staff back there. I'll let ya'all decide who because I can't choose." VRBO or vacation rentals by owner, is a website that allows people to rent their homes or condos out to vacationers on a short-term basis.

Several people have warned that the proposed ordinance would keep the movie industry out of Greene County.

CBS46 wants to know what you think. Would you be in favor of an ordinance in your community that requires 80 percent approval for short term rentals? Vote here!

