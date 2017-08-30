Crash blocks lanes on NB I-285 in Fulton County

An accident forced the closure of all lanes on northbound I-285 just north of the I-20 interchange in Fulton County but the roadway has since reopened.

Traffic was backed up for miles as a result.

No word on what caused the crash.

The roadway reopened around 7:30 a.m.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.