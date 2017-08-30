Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart recreate sexy "Ghost" scene to promote new cooking show

If you haven't heard already, rap mogul Snoop Dogg and lifestyle expert Martha Stewart have a new cooking show on VH1 called "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" and a video they created to promote the show has everybody talking.

The network uploaded a video to YouTube, recreating the famous steamy pottery scene from the movie "Ghost", with Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore.

Check out the video below

