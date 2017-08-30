Suspects accused of pistol-whipping victim during home invasion

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men accused of breaking into a home and pistol-whipping the homeowner in an incident that was caught on surveillance camera.

The incident happened early Saturday morning around 6:30 a.m. at a home in the Fountain Crest subdivision in Conyers.

The department says the two men were armed with handguns when they came into the home. The suspects demanded cash from the homeowner but the homeowner didn't have any.

That's when the suspects allegedly pistol-whipped the victim. The condition of the victim was not immediately known.

The department is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects.

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office at 770-278-8000.

