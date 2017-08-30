Argument leads to shooting at Cobb County Quik Trip

An verbal argument quickly escalated into a shooting at a Cobb County gas station Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. at the Quik Trip gas station on South Cobb Drive in Smyrna.

According to police, a man pumping gas was confronted by another man and an verbal exchange began. The incident then escalated into a shooting and the victim was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if the suspect was taken into custody.

