Suspicious device closes Alpharetta roadway

Police in Alpharetta have shut down Rucker Road between Wills Road and Brisbane Drive as they investigate a suspicious device found in the area Wednesday morning.

The area is near the Wills Park Recreation Center.

The GBI Bomb Squad is on scene, investigating the suspicious device. It is unclear what it is.

*** Road Closed***

Rucker near Wills. Avoid the area if possible. — AlpharettaDPS (@AlpharettaDPS) August 30, 2017

1500 block Rucker Rd. Suspicious device, unknown what it is. GBI Bomb Squad in enroute to assist. — AlpharettaDPS (@AlpharettaDPS) August 30, 2017

No word on when the roadway will reopen.

