Suspicious device closes Alpharetta roadway

By WGCL Digital Team
ALPHARETTA, GA (CBS46) -

Police in Alpharetta have shut down Rucker Road between Wills Road and Brisbane Drive as they investigate a suspicious device found in the area Wednesday morning.

The area is near the Wills Park Recreation Center.

The GBI Bomb Squad is on scene, investigating the suspicious device. It is unclear what it is.

No word on when the roadway will reopen.

