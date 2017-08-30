Atlanta woman reported missing by her husband

Police say a 17-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Atlanta late Tuesday.More >
Police say a 17-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Atlanta late Tuesday.More >
Atlanta Police are searching for a woman who disappeared as she was heading to a doctor appointment in East Point on Tuesday.More >
Police say a man was carjacked while driving out of a parking garage near the Lindbergh MARTA station in northeast Atlanta.More >
In Atlanta, lawyers and specifically trained observers have been monitoring demonstrations for years to keep everyone safe and their civil rights intact.More >
On his first trip to Atlanta as British Ambassador, Sir Kim Darroch spoke on the vibrant partnership between Atlanta and the United Kingdom, and the continued growth of business between the two.More >
Workers will try to remove a mysterious circular object with steel legs that has puzzle onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach.More >
The Dallas Police Dept. is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vista Lake subdivision on Monday night.More >
A Houston-based furniture store transformed two of its locations into shelters to support hundreds of people displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >
Two men and a woman are dead after all three were shot to death during a triple homicide at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.More >
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >