Atlanta woman reported missing by her husband located

Atlanta Police say they have located a woman who disappeared Tuesday.

Gabriella Rogers, 27, has been located.

MISSING

Atlanta Police are searching for a woman who disappeared as she was heading to a doctor appointment in East Point on Tuesday.

The husband of 27 year-old Gabriella Rogers reported her missing Tuesday night. She was last seen by her husband at their home on the 1800 block of Brandywine Street. Her husband says she was headed to two different doctor appointments in East Point.

She's described as a black female with a light complexion. She stands about 5'8" tall and weighs around 175 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police at 404-546-4235.

