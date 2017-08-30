10-year-old grabbed by unknown man in Hall County

A 10-year-old male sustained minor scrapes and bruises during an attempted abduction in Hall County.

Authorities tell CBS46 the victim was taking a booster seat out of his mother's vehicle in the driveway when he was approached from behind by an unknown male. The child told police the man grabbed him and began dragging him toward the back of an adjacent home.

The perpetrator let go of the child after a short distance due to the level of resistance being offered by the victim. The child ran home and told his mother who then called 911.

K9 teams tracked the suspect to an area on Roy Cagle Road, but the trail was lost.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division at 770-531-6879.

