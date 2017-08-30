Surveillance video captures attempted burglary suspect

A residential surveillance system captured a man trying to open the door of a home in Fayette County.More >
Police say a 17-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Atlanta late Tuesday.More >
A 10-year-old male sustained minor scrapes and bruises during an attempted abduction in Hall County.More >
Police say a man was carjacked while driving out of a parking garage near the Lindbergh MARTA station in northeast Atlanta.More >
A DeKalb County police officer who struck a jogger in a crosswalk, then crashed into a house, has been charged with vehicular homicide. Court records uncovered by CBS46 show he was driving 76 mph on Chamblee Tucker Road, which has a speed limit of 40.More >
Workers will try to remove a mysterious circular object with steel legs that has puzzle onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach.More >
The Dallas Police Dept. is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vista Lake subdivision on Monday night.More >
A Houston-based furniture store transformed two of its locations into shelters to support hundreds of people displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >
Two men and a woman are dead after all three were shot to death during a triple homicide at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.More >
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >
