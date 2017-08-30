Surveillance video captures attempted burglary suspect

A residential surveillance system captured a man trying to open the door of a home in Fayette County.

The male was captured on video August 28 around 2 p.m. in the area of Newhaven Drive off Redwine Road.

Deputies responded to the 200 block of Longmead Drive around 4:30 p.m. where a resident reported a burglary. Longmead Drive is in the vicinity where the suspicious male was observed. The homeowner reported a firearm and a Sony PlayStation were stolen.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the male in the photo, contact Captain E. Harper at 770-716-4763.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.