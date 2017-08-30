Hall County man charged with child molestation, sexual battery

A Hall County man has been arrested and is facing child molestation charges involving an underage female.

Jerry Lynn Roberts, 35, of Gainesville was arrested Wednesday morning at his home on the 5800 block of Henson Road.

Roberts is accused of molesting a girl under the age of 16. He's also accused of showing the girl pornographic images and videos.

He was arrested without incident and is lodged in the Hall County Jail.

Roberts is facing charges of child molestation, sexual battery, electronic enticement of a minor.

