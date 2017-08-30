Inmate escapes from Jackson County prison

A man convicted of several crimes in metro Atlanta is on the loose after escaping from the Jackson County Correctional Institution in Jefferson.

Marcus Mahaffey escaped from outside grounds detail at the county fleet maintenance shop on Wednesday. He was seen getting into a silver Nissan sedan and was wearing a state-issued orange shirt and white pants.

Mahaffey was serving time after being convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon in Newton County in 2012. He has several convictions in Newton County as well as Clayton and Rockdale counties.

He's described as a white male, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

The Georgia Department of Corrections advises not to approach Mahaffey, just call 911.

