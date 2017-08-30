Feeding America accepts donations for Hurricane Harvey relief

The Atlanta Food Bank's parent company, Feeding America, is accepting financial donations to help multiple food banks and agencies supporting disaster relief in Texas.

Financial donations will help food banks provide food, cleaning supplies and other emergency relief during recovery efforts.

The Atlanta Food Bank is not collecting donated items for Harvey at this time because travel into and around Houston remains limited.

If you are interesting in donating, go to www.feedingamerica.org, www.FeedingTexas.org or www.HoustonFoodBank.org.

