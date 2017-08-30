Assisted living facility employee arrested for theft

A former employee of an assisted living facility has been arrested for theft and exploitation of an at risk adult.

Gwinnett County Police say Paulette Smith stole cash from an 81-year-old female patient who is suffering from dementia.

Police were contacted by the victim's family July 2017 concerning a possible cash theft from the victim's room. The family says they left money for the victim to use for activities at Atria Park of Tucker assisted living facility.

The family placed a surveillance camera in the room which recorded evidence that Smith was stealing cash from the victim's purse.

The Gwinnett County Police Department wants any other possible victims to contact GCPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 770-513-5300.

