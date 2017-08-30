Gone in 2 seconds: Pair steal from woman in grocery store

It happened in an instant. A woman inside a local grocery store became the victim of thieves with all of it caught on camera.

Investigators believe the pair is preying on unsuspecting victims across Georgia, but one victim is fighting back, determined to stop them from stealing from anyone else.

Things have not been easy for Georgina Hudgell, of McDonough, and her family in the last few years. Georgina was out of work for a year. Her husband James, a Morrow firefighter, was seriously injured on the job. Her son Ronin, 4, was born premature with Downs Syndrome.

On Sunday night, Georgina went to pick up groceries for Ronin at a Kroger on Jonesboro Road in McDonough. She pushed her cart into the checkout line and had her purse on top.

In a matter of seconds, she became the victim of a crime.

“I decided I was just going to look at these muffins behind me… all of a sudden there is person behind me, so of course I turn around. She was asking me about if I know where is the Walmart,” Georgina recalled.

While the woman distracted Georgina, a man grabbed her wallet out of her purse.

“It is literally less than two seconds that he has the wallet and is gone,” James described, watching the video. The pair got away with her wallet, with credit cards, a bank card and pictures of Ronin inside.

“It is just the world that we are in today. You really have to pay attention to what is going on around you,” James argued.

James wanted to get that message out to family and friends and shared video of the incident on Facebook. It’s now been viewed 1.7 million times.

“In my mind, they brought the fight to my family and I am not going to sit there and let it go,” James added.

The Hudgell’s have gotten offers to replace what was stolen from around the country, but they refuse to take any help.

“We still have a house. We still have clothes… anybody that would want to donate to us, I would much prefer that they give the money to the Houston relief effort… we don’t want to take from anybody. We would rather earn it,” James shared.

The family does have a business selling custom gun holsters made in their home with proceeds going to Ronin’s care.

