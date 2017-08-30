Police: Cookie display stolen from McDonald's - CBS46 News

GAINESVILLE, GA (CBS46) -

Police say they're looking for whoever took a cookie display from a McDonald's in Gainesville.

The incident occurred at the McDonald's on Dawsonville Highway, according to the Gainesville Police Department. 

Surveillance photos were provided by authorities, which are included in this story.

If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to call police at (770) 535-3036.

