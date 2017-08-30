Man with hardship, loss recognized for generosity - CBS46 News

SURPRISE SQUAD

Man with hardship, loss recognized for generosity

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

CBS46 is very excited to share the latest edition of Surprise Squad. 

It was an emotional reveal both for our team, and for the man you're about to meet.

He has a story of hardship and loss, but as we learned from his neighbors, his generosity deserved recognition.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46