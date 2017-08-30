Man with hardship, loss recognized for generosity

Police say a man was shot in northeast Atlanta Wednesday. The shooting occurred in the 500 block of Boulevard NE.More >
CBS46 is very excited to share the latest edition of Surprise Squad. It was an emotional reveal both for our team, and for the man you're about to meet.More >
The law says any text based communication which includes anything that you can do other than speaking on cellphone is prohibited.More >
In transcripts of an interview with Atlanta Police Detective Darren Smith, Dr. Susanne Hardy says Diane McIver told her the shooting was an accident.More >
Atlanta Police are searching for a woman who disappeared as she was heading to a doctor appointment in East Point on Tuesday.More >
Sixteen U.S. Postal Service workers in Metro Atlanta have been charged with accepting bribes to deliver cocaine in a drug trafficking operation, according to the Dept. of Justice.More >
Two men and a woman are dead after all three were shot to death during a triple homicide at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.More >
The Dallas Police Dept. is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vista Lake subdivision on Monday night.More >
A Houston-based furniture store transformed two of its locations into shelters to support hundreds of people displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >
Workers will try to remove a mysterious circular object with steel legs that has puzzle onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach.More >
