Irma could approach north Georgia next week

As Hurricane Irma continues to approach the U.S., hurricane warnings have been posted for south Florida, and north Georgia has been put in the storm's eventual path.

Irma remains a category 5 hurricane, the 32nd category 5 hurricane to develop in the Atlantic basin since records have been kept.

Forecast

Irma is expected to approach south Florida late Saturday as a major hurricane. From there, the hurricane is expected to move north through Florida and eventually into south Georgia as a tropical storm Monday.

A weaker Irma is forecast to move through north Georgia late Monday through Tuesday.

Alerts

Hurricane and storm surge warnings are currently in effect for south Florida and the Florida keys.



Metro Atlanta, north Georgia

On its current path, Irma would impact north Georgia and metro Atlanta early next week. It's possible Irma could bring rain, gusty winds and severe weather to north Georgia starting late Monday through Tuesday.



This season

Eleven storms have developed so far this Atlantic season, with six hurricanes and three major hurricane. The Atlantic season typically has 12 storms.

The peak of hurricane season continues through mid-September.

Hurricane season ends on November 30.

