Irma expected to became 4th hurricane of Atlantic season

Irma is expected to become the fourth hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season Thursday as it continues to move through the open Atlantic Ocean.

Irma currently has maximum winds of 50 mph, moving west at 13 mph. Once winds in Irma reach 74 mph, it will be classified as a hurricane.

Irma is expected to become a hurricane Thursday, and eventually a major hurricane by Sunday. Once winds in Irma reach 111 mph, it would be considered a category 3 -- or major -- hurricane.

Despite Irma's intensity forecast, it's a cyclone we won't have to worry about for some time. The system will remain in the open Atlantic Ocean through next week, and not impact the U.S. during that time.

Whether or not Irma eventually impacts the U.S. remains to be seen. It's too far away to know for sure where it will eventually track, so check back with CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest developments.

Nine storms have developed so far this Atlantic season, with three hurricanes and one major hurricane. The Atlantic season typically has 12 storms.

The peak of hurricane season continues through mid-September.

Hurricane season ends on November 30.

