Irma remains a cat 5 as it moves closer to U.S.

Irma, which is the 32nd category 5 hurricane to develop in the Atlantic basin, has maintained its strength as it continues to move closer to Florida. If you live along the Florida and Georgia coasts, you should stay alert on the latest developments with Irma.

Forecast

The official forecast path for Irma will take it toward south Florida by Sunday, although its exact path in relation to Florida is unknown. It's important to remember that at this time, dangerous weather conditions are expected in parts of Florida staring this weekend, regardless of the exact path of Irma.

After this weekend, Irma is expected to continue in a northward direction.

Georgia

Based on the latest model data, Irma could bring rain and stronger winds to the Georgia coast as early as next week. It's also possible Atlanta could see rain as a result of Irma next week, but it's currently too early to know for sure Irma's specific impacts on Atlanta.

State of Emergency

With Irma's potential impact on Georgia, Gov. Nathan Deal has issued a State of Emergency ahead of the hurricane. The State of Emergency includes the six coastal counties of Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh.

This season

Eleven storms have developed so far this Atlantic season, with six hurricanes and two major hurricane. The Atlantic season typically has 12 storms.

The peak of hurricane season continues through mid-September.

Hurricane season ends on November 30.

