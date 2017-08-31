Threat for U.S. impact increases with Hurricane Irma

Irma has become a powerful category 4 hurricane as it continues to approach the Leeward Islands.

Forecast

While already a major hurricane, Irma will continue to move through warm water and little disruptive winds, which will allow it to remain a powerful hurricane.

U.S.

While it's still uncertain exactly where Irma will track, the chance of it impacting the southeast U.S. is increasing as we move toward the weekend and into next week. If you live along the Florida, Georgia or Carolina coasts, you should keep-up-to date with Irma, and be ready to take action.

This season

Nine storms have developed so far this Atlantic season, with four hurricanes and two major hurricane. The Atlantic season typically has 12 storms.

The peak of hurricane season continues through mid-September.

Hurricane season ends on November 30.

