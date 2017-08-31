Man shot in northeast Atlanta

Police say a man was shot in northeast Atlanta Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in the 500 block of Boulevard NE.

Atlanta police spokesman John Chafee told CBS46 the man was alert, conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.

Chafee says a possible suspect was detained after the shooting.

The identify of the man shot was not released by authorities.

