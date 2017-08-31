Cobb County officer accused of making racial comments during traffic stop

A Cobb County police officer has been accused of making inappropriate racial comments during a traffic stop.

The incident occurred in July 16, but Chief Mike Register received dashboard video from the incident on Aug. 25, according to the department.

Once the comments were confirmed, a police spokesperson says the unidentified officer was placed on administrative duties while the matter is being investigated.

“No matter what the context, statements like these are unacceptable and are not indicative of the type of culture we are trying to facilitate here in the police department, as well as within the county,” said Chief Register in a statement.

The department did not say what comments were made by the officer. CBS46 has reached out to Cobb County police for the incident report.

“I have seen the video and obviously have great concerns," said Chairman Mike Boyce in a statement. "I find the comments on the video repugnant and offensive beyond measure. I have personally spoken with Mrs. Deane Bonner of the Cobb NAACP and Ben Williams, chairman of the Cobb chapter of the SCLC and expressed my deep disappointment about this behavior. I have been assured that we will take quick and decisive action."

CBS46 has also reached out to the department for the dashboard video.

