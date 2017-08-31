Crashes snarling traffic on several metro Atlanta highways - CBS46 News

Crashes snarling traffic on several metro Atlanta highways

By WGCL Digital Team
I-20 at I-285 (Source: GDOT) I-20 at I-285 (Source: GDOT)
DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

It's a tough early morning commute for drivers in metro Atlanta. Slick roads have caused numerous accidents along I-285,  I-20 and GA 400 and are causing traffic nightmares, forcing officials to either fully close or block lanes.

I-20

A crash on WB I-20 near the I-285 interchange has completely closed the highway and traffic is backed up for miles. GDOT expects the roadway to fully reopen around 7 a.m.

I-285

Another crash on NB I-285 at Henderson Road has forced 4 of 5 lanes to close. Officials are in the process of clearing that crash.

GA 400

Another crash is blocking all but one lane on NB GA 400 near Northridge Road in Fulton County. 

Another crash earlier in the morning on I-285 near Clifton Springs Road was blocking all lanes but that crash has since been cleared.

