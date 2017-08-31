Crashes snarling traffic on several metro Atlanta highways

It's a tough early morning commute for drivers in metro Atlanta. Slick roads have caused numerous accidents along I-285, I-20 and GA 400 and are causing traffic nightmares, forcing officials to either fully close or block lanes.

I-20

A crash on WB I-20 near the I-285 interchange has completely closed the highway and traffic is backed up for miles. GDOT expects the roadway to fully reopen around 7 a.m.

I-285

Another crash on NB I-285 at Henderson Road has forced 4 of 5 lanes to close. Officials are in the process of clearing that crash.

..and this one alsonon Dekalb. 285 N before I-85. LEAVE EARLY and GO SLOW. @cbs46 #atltraffic pic.twitter.com/47Stn4w3Pm — Julie Smith CBS46 (@JulieSmithTV) August 31, 2017

GA 400

Another crash is blocking all but one lane on NB GA 400 near Northridge Road in Fulton County.

More trouble. GA400 N before Northridge. Roads are SOAKED folks. Please go slowly. @cbs46 #atltraffic pic.twitter.com/cVhWXoOS2b — Julie Smith CBS46 (@JulieSmithTV) August 31, 2017

Another crash earlier in the morning on I-285 near Clifton Springs Road was blocking all lanes but that crash has since been cleared.

