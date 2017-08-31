Crashes snarling traffic on several metro Atlanta highways

It's a tough early morning commute for drivers in metro Atlanta. Slick roads have caused numerous accidents along I-285, I-20 and GA 400 and are causing traffic nightmares, forcing officials to either fully close or block lanes.More >
Two men and a woman are dead after all three were shot to death during a triple homicide at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.More >
A DeKalb County police officer who struck a jogger in a crosswalk, then crashed into a house, has been charged with vehicular homicide. Court records uncovered by CBS46 show he was driving 76 mph on Chamblee Tucker Road, which has a speed limit of 40.More >
When it rains, it floods near the entrance of the Danforth subdivision at the intersection of Lavista Road and Richard Stokes Drive in DeKalb County. It's a problem neighbors have complained about for months.More >
An afternoon fire in DeKalb County Sunday has left church leaders uncertain about the future of their small church.More >
Sixteen U.S. Postal Service workers in Metro Atlanta have been charged with accepting bribes to deliver cocaine in a drug trafficking operation, according to the Dept. of Justice.More >
A newly released video on YouTube shows a white car appearing from a wooded area and speeding toward the presidential motorcade in Springfield, Missouri on Wednesday.More >
Two men and a woman are dead after all three were shot to death during a triple homicide at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.More >
A spokeswoman for a flooded chemical plant in a small town northeast of Houston said late Wednesday it was poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger weren't immediately clear.More >
In transcripts of an interview with Atlanta Police Detective Darren Smith, Dr. Susanne Hardy says Diane McIver told her the shooting was an accident.More >
