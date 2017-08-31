Effects of Harvey causes gas prices to jump in metro Atlanta

Tropical Storm Harvey, the cause of several deaths and catastrophic flooding after ripping through Texas, is also affecting gas prices across the South and here in metro Atlanta.

Prices jumped overnight, rising almost seven cents from Wednesday. According to gasbuddy.com, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is at $2.47. Of course, prices vary depending on where you go. In Buckhead, prices were $2.59 a gallon.

Prices have risen more than 20 cents in the past week.

More than a fifth of the country's refining capacity has been shut down after Harvey made landfall six days ago. Metro Atlanta-based Colonial Pipeline says one of their lines is already operating at a reduced rate because of the storm. With a reduced supply and higher demands as the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches, the demand for gas has gone up, causing prices to follow suit.

CBS46 has learned that it could take as many as two weeks or more before big refineries in the Houston area will fully resume operations.

