"Miracle Baby" recovering after being found in duffel bag

An infant is recovering after being found inside a duffel bag left on top of a lab collection box at a DeKalb County medical facility.

The infant boy, who has earned the nickname "Miracle Baby", was found by the cleaning staff at the Family Medical Clinic on Buford Highway during the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Officials say the baby was in the gym bag all day without any nourishment or attention. The baby had his umbilical cord attached, weighed 4.86 pounds and was not full term. He was taken to Scottish Rite Hospital where he continues to recover.

After surviving a full day in the gym bag, the medical staff at Scottish Rite considers the boy a "miracle baby".

Chamblee Police are trying to determine who left the baby behind.

