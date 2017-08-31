Paulding County murder suspect turns self in to police

A man wanted on felony murder and aggravated assault charges in connection to a fatal shooting at a Paulding County home has turned himself in to police.

Lowe Deontae Payne, 23, is accused of fatally shooting 20 year-old Carldrake Finister on Monday at the home in the Vista Lake subdivision in Dallas.

Payne turned himself to detectives at the Dallas Police Department on Wednesday.

He's charged with felony murder and aggravated assault and being held at the Paulding County Jail.

No word on when he's expected to appear in court.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.