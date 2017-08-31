Suspected shooter in Morrow's first homicide in over 11 years in police custody

A man accused of fatally shooting another at the Oxford Townhomes in what Morrow Police say is the first homicide in the city in over 11 years has been taken into custody.

Ferante Dewberry was arrested on Wednesday and is believed to be the shooter in the death of 18-year-old Keron Cunningham. Two other men were also arrested in connection to the crime.

Rhaquan Clyde was arrested on August 24 in Morrow and Rasheen Garrett was located in Albany, GA on August 26. No word on what charges they are facing.

All three are in the Clayton County Jail.

