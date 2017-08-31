Suspected shooter in Morrow's first homicide in over 11 years in police custody

A man accused of fatally shooting another at the Oxford Townhomes in what Morrow Police say is the first homicide in the city in over 11 years has been taken into custody.More >
Police say a man was shot in northeast Atlanta Wednesday. The shooting occurred in the 500 block of Boulevard NE.More >
Police say they're looking for whoever took a cookie display from a McDonald's in Gainesville. The incident occurred at the McDonald's on Dawsonville Highway.More >
A 10-year-old male sustained minor scrapes and bruises during an attempted abduction in Hall County.More >
Gwinnett County Police say Paulette Smith stole cash from an 81-year-old female patient who is suffering from dementia.More >
Sixteen U.S. Postal Service workers in Metro Atlanta have been charged with accepting bribes to deliver cocaine in a drug trafficking operation, according to the Dept. of Justice.More >
A Cobb County police officer has been accused of making inappropriate racial comments during a traffic stop.More >
A newly released video on YouTube shows a white car appearing from a wooded area and speeding toward the presidential motorcade in Springfield, Missouri on Wednesday.More >
A Republican state representative is walking back comments posted on social media seeming to threaten violence against anyone who attempts to remove Confederate statues from Georgia.More >
Two men and a woman are dead after all three were shot to death during a triple homicide at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.More >
