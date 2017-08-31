Woman found shot to death in Athens hotel room, suspect on the run

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is searching for a man accused in the shooting death of a woman whose body was found inside an Athens hotel room on Sunday.

Officers found the woman's body at around 2 p.m. inside a room at the Best Western Hotel on North Milledge Avenue.

After further investigation, it was determined that 32 year-old Casey Devanna was shot to death by Alexander Thomas Devanna, who fled the scene and is believed to be in the St. Petersburg, Orlando or Daytona Beach areas in Florida. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Devanna is described as a white male, standing about 5'8" tall and weighing between 140-160 pounds. He has tattoos on his hands, neck and face and is most-likely driving a red Hyundai Santa Fe with the Florida license tag of AE2296.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Devanna, you're asked to contact Athens-Clarke Police at (706) 613-3888. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

