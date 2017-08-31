Police: Child shot while playing with gun in Lithonia

Police say a child was shot Thursday afternoon while playing with a gun in Lithonia. A spokesperson with the DeKalb County Police Department told CBS46 two children were playing with the gun in the 6300 block of Phillips Creek Drive.More >
An infant is recovering after being found inside a duffel bag left on top of a lab collection box at a DeKalb County medical facility.More >
Police are searching for a woman who was last seen at her parent's Druid Hills home on August 18.More >
It was a tough early morning commute for drivers in metro Atlanta as slick roads caused numerous accidents along I-285, I-20 and GA 400, forcing officials to either fully close or block lanes.More >
Two men and a woman are dead after all three were shot to death during a triple homicide at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.More >
Sixteen U.S. Postal Service workers in Metro Atlanta have been charged with accepting bribes to deliver cocaine in a drug trafficking operation, according to the Dept. of Justice.More >
A newly released video on YouTube shows a white car appearing from a wooded area and speeding toward the presidential motorcade in Springfield, Missouri on Wednesday.More >
A Cobb County police officer has been accused of making inappropriate racial comments during a traffic stop.More >
A Cobb County police officer is on administrative leave after telling a woman during a traffic stop "you're not black. Remember, we only kill black people" in an incident that was caught on dash cam video.More >
A Republican state representative is walking back comments posted on social media seeming to threaten violence against anyone who attempts to remove Confederate statues from Georgia.More >
