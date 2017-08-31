Police: Child shot while playing with gun in Lithonia

Police say a child was shot Thursday afternoon while playing with a gun in Lithonia.

A spokesperson with the DeKalb County Police Department told CBS46 two children were playing with the gun in the 6300 block of Phillips Creek Drive.

The child was shot in the leg and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition, according to the spokesperson.

