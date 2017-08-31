Former GSP trooper indicted after crash that killed 2 teens

A former Georgia State Patrol trooper has been indicted for a 2015 crash that killed two teenagers.More >
A man accused of fatally shooting another at the Oxford Townhomes in what Morrow Police say is the first homicide in the city in over 11 years has been taken into custody.More >
Police say a man was shot in northeast Atlanta Wednesday. The shooting occurred in the 500 block of Boulevard NE.More >
Police say they're looking for whoever took a cookie display from a McDonald's in Gainesville. The incident occurred at the McDonald's on Dawsonville Highway.More >
A 10-year-old male sustained minor scrapes and bruises during an attempted abduction in Hall County.More >
Sixteen U.S. Postal Service workers in Metro Atlanta have been charged with accepting bribes to deliver cocaine in a drug trafficking operation, according to the Dept. of Justice.More >
A newly released video on YouTube shows a white car appearing from a wooded area and speeding toward the presidential motorcade in Springfield, Missouri on Wednesday.More >
A Cobb County police officer has been accused of making inappropriate racial comments during a traffic stop.More >
A Cobb County police officer is on administrative leave after telling a woman during a traffic stop "you're not black. Remember, we only kill black people" in an incident that was caught on dash cam video.More >
A Republican state representative is walking back comments posted on social media seeming to threaten violence against anyone who attempts to remove Confederate statues from Georgia.More >
