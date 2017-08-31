Former GSP trooper indicted after crash that killed 2 teens

A former Georgia State Patrol trooper has been indicted for a 2015 crash that killed two teenagers. The teenage girls were killed when their vehicle was struck by former trooper A.J. Scott in Carroll County.

The crash occurred when the teen's 2005 Nissan made a left turn into the path of the trooper's car.

(MORE: State trooper terminated for crash that killed 2 teens)

Four teenagers were inside of the Nissan. Two of the teens, Isabella Chinchilla,16, and Kylie Lindsey, 17, died from injuries sustained in the crash. The other two teens were injured and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The trooper was treated and released.

An investigation by the Georgia Department of Public Safety says evidence indicated that five seconds prior to the crash, Scott's patrol car was traveling approximately 90 mph in a posted 55 mph speed zone.

Further evidence indicated that at the time of the crash, Scott was traveling approximately 66 mph.

According to officials with the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Scott was operating his vehicle without emergency equipment activated and was not responding to an emergency situation.

Based on the information gathered during the investigation, the Georgia Department of Public Safety terminated the employment of Scott.

Scott has now been charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, violation of oath of office, speeding and reckless driving.

