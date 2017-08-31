Alleged drunk school bus driver failed to report accident at prior job

There was some scary moments for a bus load of children in Walton county. Dash cam video shows school bus driver Carole Etheridge crossing the center line into on-coming traffic.

She was later taken to the front office at Loganville Middle School and then arrested for DUI after investigators said she blew a .089 on a breathalyzer test, more than double the legal limit for a bus driver.

Deyonne Canaday’s daughter rode on Etheridge's bus earlier this year when she worked in Gwinnett County.

“She was on something, something,” Canaday said. “The kids would come home sometimes and say, 'Our bus driver, something is wrong with her.' They would say this on occasion, something is wrong with her.”

A CBS46 investigation found Etheridge was fired from Gwinnett County Schools for failing to report an accident. Her personnel file said she hit Canaday’s mailbox while backing up in a cul-de-sac and then drove off.

“She drove off like nothing happened and all the kids were like, 'Hey! You hit the mailbox,'” neighbor Shaun Outar said.

“I believe she was intoxicated that day because she was acting strange. She gave me this crazy look and she was like, 'I don’t know what you’re talking about,'” Canaday said.

Etheridge was also accused of closing her school bus door on a child’s backpack and driving off. It’s a complaint Etheridge denied while working in Gwinnett County.

“It’s very suspicious. I mean, it makes you wonder what was probably going on,” Outar said.

“She doesn’t need to drive a bus anymore. She needs to be off the streets, period, banned from the school system, period,” Canaday said.

CBS46 has tried to speak with Etheridge to get her side of the story, but she did not answer the door at her home.

